REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.35

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 5697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.
A number of research firms have recently commented on REE. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24.
REE Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:REE)
REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.
