Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) Stock Price Up 40%

Remote Monitored Systems plc (LON:RMS – Get Rating) shares rose 40% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01). Approximately 221,309,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 62,204,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.85. The company has a market cap of £17.46 million and a P/E ratio of -4.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
About Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS)
