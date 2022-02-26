Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) by 964.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,064,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964,379 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.85% of Orchard Therapeutics worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 11,546 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.12.

ORTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

