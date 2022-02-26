Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,206 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Concrete Pumping worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBCP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $426.14 million, a PE ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

