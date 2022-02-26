Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,204,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,715 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.58% of Recro Pharma worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 505,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 34,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,208 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 39,939 shares during the last quarter. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

In other Recro Pharma news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $32,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,790 shares of company stock valued at $3,015 and sold 139,398 shares valued at $219,267. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Recro Pharma stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $76.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.12. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REPH. StockNews.com began coverage on Recro Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Recro Pharma (Get Rating)

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.