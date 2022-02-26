Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 28,400 Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,272,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,856,000 after acquiring an additional 30,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,723,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE opened at $86.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day moving average of $85.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $70.25 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 57.59%.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

About Ameren (Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.