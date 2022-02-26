Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of Silgan worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 74,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,468,000 after purchasing an additional 21,448 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silgan alerts:

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $3,083,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $193,102.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.70. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $45.83.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

About Silgan (Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.