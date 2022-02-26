Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 641.43 ($8.72).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 595 ($8.09) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.57) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.70) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.84) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 494.80 ($6.73) on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 457.80 ($6.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 662 ($9.00). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 528.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 569.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. The firm has a market cap of £9.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

