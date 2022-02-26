Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

RSG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

RSG opened at $120.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $89.08 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.44. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 362,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 59,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Republic Services by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 178,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,591,000 after buying an additional 133,546 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth $731,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 83,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

