Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Noodles & Company’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Noodles & Company in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

NDLS stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $324.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 715,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,448,000 after buying an additional 31,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 17,090 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,688,000 after buying an additional 81,267 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 95,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.