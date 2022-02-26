Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Olaplex Holdings Inc’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Olaplex in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

OLPX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $30.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Olaplex by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,343,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191,223 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,712,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,048,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,636,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

