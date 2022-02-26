Research Analysts Set Expectations for Nerdwallet Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nerdwallet in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson expects that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nerdwallet’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get Nerdwallet alerts:

NRDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nerdwallet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRDS opened at $11.59 on Friday. Nerdwallet has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.02.

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,005,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,622,000.

In related news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $38,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Nerdwallet (Get Rating)

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdwallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdwallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.