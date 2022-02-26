Research Analysts Set Expectations for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

SOI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:SOI opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.73 million, a P/E ratio of -83.73 and a beta of 1.78.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $66,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

