Research Analysts Set Expectations for Stellantis’ FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Stellantis in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.46 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.21.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($30.68) to €21.00 ($23.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($26.14) to €28.00 ($31.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of NASDAQ STLA opened at $19.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.68, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Stellantis by 39.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Stellantis by 3,112.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

