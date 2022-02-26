Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 40 to GBX 38. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Resolute Mining traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.70 ($0.20), with a volume of 339646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.65 ($0.20).

The firm has a market cap of £147.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 21.15.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

About Resolute Mining (LON:RSG)

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.