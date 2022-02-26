Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) PT Lowered to GBX 38 at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 40 ($0.54) to GBX 38 ($0.52) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of RMGGF opened at $0.18 on Friday. Resolute Mining has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29.

About Resolute Mining (Get Rating)

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

