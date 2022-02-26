Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) PT Lowered to GBX 38 at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 40 ($0.54) to GBX 38 ($0.52) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of RMGGF opened at $0.18 on Friday. Resolute Mining has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29.
About Resolute Mining
