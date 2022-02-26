Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.020-$1.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $18.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 111,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 245,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

