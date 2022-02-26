Reviewing Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) & Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC – Get Rating) and Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Santander Consumer USA and Affirm’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santander Consumer USA $8.09 billion 1.57 $910.91 million $10.06 4.14 Affirm $870.46 million 12.81 -$430.92 million ($3.24) -12.10

Santander Consumer USA has higher revenue and earnings than Affirm. Affirm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Santander Consumer USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Santander Consumer USA and Affirm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santander Consumer USA 0 8 1 0 2.11 Affirm 1 5 8 0 2.50

Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus price target of $39.45, indicating a potential downside of 5.17%. Affirm has a consensus price target of $98.71, indicating a potential upside of 151.89%. Given Affirm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Affirm is more favorable than Santander Consumer USA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.9% of Santander Consumer USA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of Affirm shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Santander Consumer USA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Affirm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Santander Consumer USA and Affirm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santander Consumer USA 38.91% 45.67% 6.38% Affirm -74.96% -22.95% -10.26%

Summary

Santander Consumer USA beats Affirm on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Santander Consumer USA (Get Rating)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Affirm (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

