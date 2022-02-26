Reviewing Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) and Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN)

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) and Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cepton and Allison Transmission’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cepton N/A N/A $8.26 million N/A N/A Allison Transmission $2.40 billion 1.62 $299.00 million $4.12 9.64

Allison Transmission has higher revenue and earnings than Cepton.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cepton and Allison Transmission, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cepton 0 0 1 0 3.00 Allison Transmission 4 4 0 0 1.50

Cepton presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.92%. Allison Transmission has a consensus target price of $40.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.52%. Given Cepton’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cepton is more favorable than Allison Transmission.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Cepton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cepton and Allison Transmission’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cepton N/A N/A N/A Allison Transmission 18.40% 60.19% 9.76%

Summary

Allison Transmission beats Cepton on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allison Transmission Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, aluminum die cast components, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its solutions. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

