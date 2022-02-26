Reviewing Assure (IONM) and Its Peers

Assure (NASDAQ: IONM – Get Rating) is one of 206 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Assure to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Assure and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A Assure Competitors 1087 4336 7824 214 2.53

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 32.26%. Given Assure’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Assure has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Assure has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assure’s competitors have a beta of 1.07, meaning that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Assure and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure -11.55% -13.77% -8.03% Assure Competitors -698.75% -64.96% -17.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Assure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.7% of Assure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Assure and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $3.52 million -$15.04 million -22.50 Assure Competitors $1.19 billion $94.79 million 2.24

Assure’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Assure. Assure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Assure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

