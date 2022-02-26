Reviewing Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) & electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR)

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) and electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Movano shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of electroCore shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Movano shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of electroCore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Movano and electroCore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movano N/A -92.96% -56.97% electroCore -380.36% -69.00% -55.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Movano and electroCore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A electroCore 0 0 3 0 3.00

electroCore has a consensus price target of $2.23, indicating a potential upside of 282.92%. Given electroCore’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe electroCore is more favorable than Movano.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Movano and electroCore’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movano N/A N/A -$13.03 million N/A N/A electroCore $3.50 million 11.75 -$23.51 million ($0.37) -1.57

Movano has higher earnings, but lower revenue than electroCore.

Summary

electroCore beats Movano on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Movano Company Profile (Get Rating)

Movano Inc., a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc. was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

electroCore Company Profile (Get Rating)

electroCore, Inc. engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P. Errico, Steven M. Mendez, Peter S. Staats and Thomas J. Errico in September 2005 and is headquartered in Rockaway, NJ.

