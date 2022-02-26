Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 121.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,943 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Revolve Group worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 21,832 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,931,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,177,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

RVLV opened at $50.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $89.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.07.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RVLV. Raymond James cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,378,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.