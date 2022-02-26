RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RFIL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RF Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded RF Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of RF Industries in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $71.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $21.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali purchased 7,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,252.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,582.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,381 shares of company stock worth $159,763 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RF Industries by 22,258.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in RF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in RF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in RF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in RF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

