Ricardo plc (RCDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.91 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON RCDO opened at GBX 448 ($6.09) on Friday. Ricardo has a 12 month low of GBX 352.68 ($4.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 510 ($6.94). The stock has a market cap of £278.74 million and a P/E ratio of 154.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 454.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 431.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93.

Get Ricardo alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 535 ($7.28) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.75) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 535 ($7.28) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.