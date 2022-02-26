Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.80

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RMV opened at GBX 643.40 ($8.75) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 692.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 710.05. The stock has a market cap of £5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 36.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. Rightmove has a twelve month low of GBX 551.80 ($7.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 810 ($11.02).

RMV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rightmove from GBX 560 ($7.62) to GBX 600 ($8.16) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rightmove to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 753 ($10.24) to GBX 565 ($7.68) in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 740 ($10.06) target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 621.67 ($8.45).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

