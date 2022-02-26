Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Announces Earnings Results

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

NYSE RKT traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $12.23. 9,655,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,460,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 52,947 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 676,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after acquiring an additional 89,003 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 181,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 56,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

RKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

