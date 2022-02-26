Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) PT Raised to $64.00 at SVB Leerink

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 258.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RCKT stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.68. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $58.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.36.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $381,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.