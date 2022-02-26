Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.
Rocky Brands has a payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rocky Brands to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.
NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $39.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.27. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $287.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.71.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocky Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.
About Rocky Brands (Get Rating)
Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocky Brands (RCKY)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.