Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Rocky Brands has a payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rocky Brands to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $39.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.27. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $287.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKY. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 971.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocky Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

