Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Major Shareholder Sells $2,538,750.12 in Stock

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Borgwarner Inc sold 1,350,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $2,538,750.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Borgwarner Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Borgwarner Inc sold 1,155,000 shares of Romeo Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $2,102,100.00.

Shares of RMO stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $245.47 million, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMO. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 260.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 86,162 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 9,121.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 36,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

