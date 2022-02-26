Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to C$25.50

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.75 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $18.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

