Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $57.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MTDR. Capital One Financial downgraded Matador Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised Matador Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $48.78. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.73.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.07%.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,085 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 696.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

