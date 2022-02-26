Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $105.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.36.

Shares of OC stock opened at $92.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.81. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

