Royal Bank of Canada Cuts CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $60.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.11.

CSGP opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 103.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 471.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

