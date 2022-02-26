Royal Bank of Canada Increases Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$51.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GIL. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.22.

TSE GIL opened at C$49.62 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$35.96 and a 52 week high of C$55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.85.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

