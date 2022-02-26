Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,039 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.45% of Lithium Americas worth $11,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,241,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,042,000 after buying an additional 84,597 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,404.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,839,000 after buying an additional 787,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after buying an additional 75,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LAC shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

NYSE LAC opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

