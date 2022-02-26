Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $36.50 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Meritor stock opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99. Meritor has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $36.24.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.58 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 33.16%. Meritor’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meritor will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $26,145.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $67,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,504 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Meritor by 2,075.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 759,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,826,000 after buying an additional 724,794 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Meritor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Meritor by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Meritor by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Meritor by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 120,433 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

