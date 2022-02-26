Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,722 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.30% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $12,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 229.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTWV opened at $138.41 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $156.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.