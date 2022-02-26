Royal Bank of Canada Trims Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,154 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.29% of Insperity worth $12,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,961,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,445,000 after purchasing an additional 542,150 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,683,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,466,000 after acquiring an additional 199,960 shares during the period. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 109.7% in the second quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 298,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,198,000 after acquiring an additional 155,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Insperity by 77.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,627,000 after purchasing an additional 116,932 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity stock opened at $90.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $78.88 and a one year high of $129.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSP. StockNews.com downgraded Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

