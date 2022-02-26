Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,749 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.95% of Harsco worth $12,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 22.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 94,976.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.51. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.14 million, a PE ratio of 64.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.18 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSC. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

