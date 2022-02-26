Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Gap Up to $119.74

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $119.74, but opened at $125.00. Royal Gold shares last traded at $120.12, with a volume of 5,530 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $139.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.23.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,589,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,306,000 after acquiring an additional 189,348 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,525,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,626,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,897,000 after acquiring an additional 82,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,460,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,720,000 after acquiring an additional 29,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

