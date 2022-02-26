Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.28

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 507601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.63 million and a P/E ratio of -7.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.47.
Royal Helium Company Profile (CVE:RHC)
