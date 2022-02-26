Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.39

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.39 and traded as low as $10.01. Royce Micro-Cap Trust shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 147,848 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.39.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RMT)
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
