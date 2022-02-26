Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.05

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,989,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,573,000 after buying an additional 204,697 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 324,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

