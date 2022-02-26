Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.05

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%.
Royce Value Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RVT)
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
