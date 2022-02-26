Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ryder System also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.000-$12.000 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on R. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ryder System from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of R traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.58. 655,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,026. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.86. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.50.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Ryder System by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

