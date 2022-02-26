Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.780-$3.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Shares of RYI stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.63. Ryerson has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ryerson by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ryerson by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ryerson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

