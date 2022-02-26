Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Trading Down 8%

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.40. 5,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 204,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $922.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is presently 7.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ryerson by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Ryerson during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ryerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ryerson by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

