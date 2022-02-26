Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Price Target Increased to C$0.40 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Fundamental Research from C$0.37 to C$0.40 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Aiming to Commence Production This Year” and dated January 16, 2022. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” Fundamental Research’s analyst wrote.

TSE SGLD opened at C$0.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06. Sabre Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$41.14 million and a P/E ratio of -5.91.

In other news, Director Claudio Ciavarella purchased 3,966,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$277,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,067,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$844,721.71.

