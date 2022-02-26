SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €20.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($23.30) price target on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.45) price target on SAF-Holland in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on SAF-Holland in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €17.30 ($19.66).

Get SAF-Holland alerts:

Shares of SFQ stock opened at €10.63 ($12.08) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82. SAF-Holland has a 1-year low of €10.46 ($11.89) and a 1-year high of €14.49 ($16.47). The company has a market capitalization of $482.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.