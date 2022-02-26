SAFE2 (SAFE2) Tops One Day Volume of $2,498.00

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded flat against the dollar. SAFE2 has a total market cap of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE2 coin can now be bought for about $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00045833 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.97 or 0.07007811 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,417.25 or 0.99823554 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00044642 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00048314 BTC.

SAFE2 Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure

Buying and Selling SAFE2

